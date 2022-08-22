Ukraine behind blast

 | Mon, Aug 22, 2022
Daria Dugina, a 29-year-old commentator with a nationalist Russian TV channel, died when an explosive planted in her SUV went off.

Police officers guard the scene of a car bombing in Bolshiye Vyazyomy, Moscow, on Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022. (Sergei Bobylev/TASS/Zuma Press/TNS)

MOSCOW (AP) — The Kremlin accused Ukrainian intelligence Monday of carrying out the brazen car bombing that killed the daughter of a leading right-wing Russian political thinker and supporter of President Vladimir Putin’s move to send troops into Ukraine. Ukraine denied involvement.

Daria Dugina, a 29-year-old commentator with a nationalist Russian TV channel, died when an explosive planted in her SUV went off as she was driving Saturday night on the outskirts of Moscow, authorities said.

