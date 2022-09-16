 | Fri, Sep 16, 2022
Ukraine burial site contains torture victims

The site near Izium, which was recently recaptured from Russian forces, appears to be one of the largest of its kind discovered in Ukraine.

Ukrainian soldiers sit atop a tank in Izyum, Kharkiv Region, eastern Ukraine on Wednesday amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. (JUAN BARRETO/AFP via Getty Images/TNS)

IZIUM, Ukraine (AP) — Investigators searching through a mass burial site in Ukraine have found evidence that some of the dead were tortured, including bodies with broken limbs and ropes around their necks, Ukrainian President Volodymr Zelenskyy said Friday.

The site near Izium, which was recently recaptured from Russian forces, appears to be one of the largest of its kind discovered in Ukraine.

Zelenskyy spoke in a video he rushed out just hours after the exhumations began, apparently to underscore the gravity of the discovery. He said more than 400 graves have been found at the site but that the number of victims isn’t yet known.

