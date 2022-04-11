 | Mon, Apr 11, 2022
Ukraine city records 10,000 deaths

“Mobile crematoriums have arrived in the form of trucks: You open it, and there is a pipe inside and these bodies are burned,” Mayor Vadym Boychenko said.

By

World News

April 11, 2022 - 4:24 PM

A man runs in front of a house burning after being shelled in the city of Irpin, outside Kyiv, Ukraine, on March 4, 2022. (Aris Messinis/AFP/Getty Images/TNS)

LVIV, Ukraine (AP) — The mayor of the Ukrainian port city of Mariupol said Monday that more than 10,000 civilians have died in the Russian siege of his city, and that the death toll could surpass 20,000, with corpses that were “carpeted through the streets.”

Speaking by phone Monday to The Associated Press, Mayor Vadym Boychenko also said Russian forces brought mobile cremation equipment to the city to dispose of the bodies, and he accused Russian forces of refusing to allow humanitarian convoys into the city in an attempt to conceal the carnage.

Russian forces have taken many bodies to a huge shopping center where there are storage facilities and refrigerators, Boychenko said.

