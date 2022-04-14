 | Thu, Apr 14, 2022
Russian military’s damaged Black Sea flagship sinks

The Russian flagship was badly damaged and its crew evacuated. Russia acknowledged a fire aboard the Moskva but not an attack, while Ukraine said its forces hit the warship with missiles.

World News

April 14, 2022 - 3:19 PM

Brothers in arms of serviceman of Right Sector, Ukrainian Volunteer Corps, Taras Bobanych, call sign Hammer, who died during the conflict with Russia, carry his portrait and coffin during his funeral ceremony at the Lychakiv Cemetery in the western Ukrainian city of Lviv on April 13, 2022, amid Russia's invasion launched on Ukraine. (Yuriy Dyachyshyn/AFP via Getty Images/TNS)

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — The flagship of Russia’s Black Sea fleet, a guided-missile cruiser that became a potent target of Ukrainian defiance in the opening days of the war, sank Thursday after it was heavily damaged in the latest setback for Moscow’s invasion.

Ukrainian officials said their forces hit the vessel with missiles, while Russia acknowledged a fire aboard the Moskva but no attack. U.S. and other Western officials could not confirm what caused the blaze.

The loss of the warship named for the Russian capital is a devastating symbolic defeat for Moscow as its troops regroup for a renewed offensive in eastern Ukraine after retreating from much of the north, including the capital.

