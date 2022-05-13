 | Fri, May 13, 2022
Ukraine: Russia takes losses in failed river crossing

Britain’s Defense Ministry said that Russia lost “significant armored maneuver elements” of at least one battalion tactical group in the attack earlier this week.

By

World News

May 13, 2022 - 3:53 PM

Ukrainian soldiers hitch and mov an artillery unit after Russian bombardment destroyed a building near their position, in the Moskovskyi district in Kharkiv, Ukraine, Friday, March 25, 2022. (Marcus Yam/Los Angeles Times/TNS)

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian forces suffered heavy losses in a Ukrainian attack that destroyed a pontoon bridge they were using to try to cross a river in the east, Ukrainian and British officials said in another sign of Moscow’s struggle to salvage a war gone awry.

Ukrainian authorities, meanwhile, opened the first war crimes trial of the conflict Friday. The defendant, a captured Russian soldier, stands accused of shooting to death a 62-year-old civilian in the early days of the war.

The trial got underway as Russia’s offensive in the Donbas, Ukraine’s eastern industrial heartland, seemed to turn increasingly into a grinding war of attrition.

