 | Wed, Feb 16, 2022
Ukraine shows unity as West sees no sign of Russian pullback

With the Ukraine crisis on the verge of breaking out, Ukrainians defied pressure from Moscow with a national show of flag-waving unity Wednesday.

Russian President Vladimir Putin (right) and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz attend a press conference following their meeting over Ukraine security at the Kremlin, in Moscow, on Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022. The Kremlin earlier confirmed a pullback of some Russian forces from Ukraine's borders, but said the move was planned and stressed Russia would continue to move troops across the country as it saw fit. (Mikhail Klimentyev/Sputnik/AFP/Getty Images/TNS)

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainians defied pressure from Moscow with a national show of flag-waving unity Wednesday, while the West warned that it saw no sign of a promised pullback of Russian troops from Ukraine’s borders despite Kremlin declarations of a withdrawal.

While a feared Russian invasion of Ukraine on Wednesday did not materialize, the United States and its allies maintain that the threat remains strong, with Europe’s security and economic stability in the balance.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has signaled he wants a peaceful path out of the crisis, and U.S. President Joe Biden promised that the U.S. would continue to give diplomacy “every chance,” but he struck a skeptical tone about Moscow’s intentions. Biden also insisted that Washington and its allies would not “sacrifice basic principles” respecting Ukraine sovereignty.

