 | Wed, Feb 16, 2022
Russia says some troops pulling back amid Ukraine crisis

Glimmers of hope are emerging the ongoing Russia-Ukraine crisis may ease as Russia said today some of its military forces are returning to their bases.

World News

February 15, 2022 - 9:52 AM

Russian President Vladimir Putin, right, and Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov hold a meeting at the Kremlin, in Moscow Monday. Photo by (Alexei Nikolsky/Sputnik/AFP/Getty Images/TNS)

MOSCOW (AP) — Russia said Tuesday that some units participating in military exercises were returning to their bases, adding to glimmers of hope that the Kremlin may not be planning to invade Ukraine imminently. But it gave no details on where the troops were pulling back from, or how many.

That muddied efforts to determine the significance of the announcement, which buoyed world financial markets and the long-suffering ruble after weeks of escalation in Europe’s worst East-West standoff in decades. It came a day after Russia’s foreign minister indicated the country was ready to keep talking about the security grievances that led to the Ukraine crisis — a gesture that changed the tenor after weeks of tensions.

Yet hours before the Russian Defense Ministry statement about the troops, a U.S. defense official said Russian units were moving closer to the Ukrainian border – not away from it. And Western officials continued to warn that the Russian military could attack at any time, with some floating Wednesday as a possible invasion day. NATO’s chief said the alliance had no proof yet of a Russian retreat.

