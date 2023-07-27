Ukraine steps up counteroffensive

Ukraine kicked off a long-awaited thrust in its counteroffensive with an armored assault on Russian fortifications in the south that may be part of a push to cut Moscow’s land link to its strongholds in occupied Crimea.

The assault coincided with new Russian missile attacks against infrastructure in Ukraine’s Odesa region which killed one person and damaged a grain cargo. Wheat prices rose, continuing a climb that began last week when Ukraine’s Black Sea export deal collapsed.

A U.S. official who asked not to be identified discussing details of military operations said Ukrainian troops were making a significant push in the southeastern Zaporizhzhia region. Russian officials also reported a major Ukrainian assault more than seven weeks after Kyiv launched attacks against invading forces across the frontline.