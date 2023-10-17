 | Tue, Oct 17, 2023
Ukraine uses US-provided long-range missiles for the first time

Ukraine deployed long-range ballistic missiles for the first time, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy confirmed, of the weaponry secretly provided by the United States. The missiles give Ukraine a vital tool in targeting Russian forces that are farther away.

World News

October 17, 2023 - 3:41 PM

Family members react near the memorial of Ukrainian soldiers killed in the country's war against Russia on Independence square in Kyiv, Ukraine, Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2023. Photo by AP Photo/Alex Babenko

WASHINGTON (AP) — The United States has quietly delivered a small number of long-range ballistic missiles that Ukraine said it urgently needed and that President Joe Biden promised last month, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy confirmed Tuesday, saying they were used on the battlefield against Russia and “executed very accurately.”

“Today I express special gratitude to the United States,” Zelenskyy said in his evening address, adding that the missiles “have proven themselves.”

The U.S. has refused to discuss the delivery publicly, but officials familiar with the move also confirmed it earlier in the day. Fewer than a dozen of the missiles got into Ukraine within the last few days, said officials. Their arrival at the warfront gives Ukraine a critical ability to strike Russian targets that are farther away, allowing Ukrainian forces to stay safely out of range. The officials were not authorized to publicly discuss the matter before an official announcement and spoke Tuesday on the condition of anonymity.

