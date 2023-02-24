 | Fri, Feb 24, 2023
Menu Search Log in

Ukraine’s leader defiant on anniversary of Russian invasion

“We have been standing for exactly one year,” Zelenskyy said. Feb. 24, 2022, he said, was “the longest day of our lives. The hardest day of our modern history. We woke up early and haven’t fallen asleep since.”

By

World News

February 24, 2023 - 1:43 PM

A man looks at destroyed Russian military equipment in Mykhailivs'ka Square in downtown Kyiv on Feb. 13, 2023, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. (Dimitar Dilkoff/AFP via Getty Images/TNS)

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukraine’s leader pledged Friday to push for victory in 2023 as he and other Ukrainians marked the somber anniversary of the Russian invasion that upended their lives and Europe’s security.

It was Ukraine’s “longest day,” President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said, but the country’s dogged resistance a year on has proven that “every tomorrow is worth fighting for.”

On a day of commemorations, reflection and tears, the Ukrainian president’s defiant tone captured the national mood of resilience in the face of Europe’s biggest and deadliest war since World War II. Zelenskyy, who has himself become a symbol of Ukraine’s refusal to bow to Moscow, said Ukrainians proved themselves to be invincible during “a year of pain, sorrow, faith and unity.”

Related
February 21, 2023
February 20, 2023
December 6, 2022
August 17, 2022
Most Popular