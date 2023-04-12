 | Wed, Apr 12, 2023
Ukraine’s outrage grows over beheading video

The Kremlin denies it has committed war crimes or that it has targeted civilians.

In a handout image issued by Ukrainian Presidency, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, not pictured, and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy meet in Ukraine's capital Kyiv on Nov. 19, 2022. (Ukrainian Presidency via Getty Images/TNS)

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukraine launched an investigation Wednesday into a gruesome video that purportedly shows the beheading of a Ukrainian soldier, in the latest accusation of atrocities said to have been committed by Russia since it invaded in February 2022.

The video spread quickly online and drew outrage from officials in Kyiv, including President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, as well as international organizations. The Kremlin called the footage “horrible” but said it needed to be verified.

The Associated Press was not able to independently verify the authenticity of the video or the circumstances of where and when it was shot. The AP is not distributing the video or using frame grabs due to its extremely graphic nature.

