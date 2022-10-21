 | Fri, Oct 21, 2022
Ukrainian forces bombard river crossing; Kherson a fortress

Russian-installed officials are trying to evacuate up to 60,000 people from Kherson for their safety and to allow the military to build fortifications.

By

World News

October 21, 2022 - 4:17 PM

A young girl pauses in the basement of her apartment block where she now lives with her mother amid ongoing fighting between Ukrainian and Russian occupying forces, on Oct. 20, 2022. (Carl Court/Getty Images/TNS)

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian forces bombarded Russian positions in the occupied and illegally annexed southern Kherson region, targeting resupply routes across a major river while inching closer Friday to a full assault on one of the first urban areas Russia captured after invading the country.

Russian-installed officials were reported desperately trying to turn the city of Kherson, a prime objective for both sides because of its key industries and major river and sea port, into a fortress while attempting to evacuate tens of thousands of residents.

The Kremlin poured as many as 2,000 draftees into the Kherson region — one of four provinces Moscow illegally annexed and put under Russian martial law — to replenish losses and strengthen front-line units, according to the Ukrainian army’s general staff.

