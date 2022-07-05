 | Wed, Jul 06, 2022
Ukrainian governor urges evacuation of 350,000 residents

“Once there are less people, we will be able to concentrate more on our enemy and perform our main tasks” Kyrylenko said.

July 5, 2022 - 4:55 PM

Rescuers walk in the destroyed Amstor mall in Kremenchuk, on June 29, 2022, two days after it was hit by a Russian missile strike according to Ukrainian authorities. (Genya Savilov/AFP via Getty Images/TNS)

KRAMATORSK, Ukraine (AP) — A day after Russian President Vladimir Putin declared victory in seizing an eastern Ukraine province essential to his wartime aims, his troops escalated their offensive in the neighboring province Tuesday, prompting the governor to urge a mass evacuation of residents.

Gov. Pavlo Kyrylenko said that getting the 350,000 people remaining in Donetsk province out is necessary to save lives and to enable the Ukrainian army to better defend towns from the Russian advance.

“The destiny of the whole country will be decided by the Donetsk region,” Gov. Pavlo Kyrylenko told reporters in Kramatrosk, the province’s administrative center and home to the Ukrainian military’s regional headquarters.

