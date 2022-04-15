 | Fri, Apr 15, 2022
Ukrainians find more bodies after Russian attacks

More bodies are being found every day, under rubble and in mass graves, Nebytov says.

April 15, 2022

Women clean in a building with a collapsed facade at the Vizar company military-industrial complex, after the site was hit by overnight Russian strikes, in the town of Vyshneve, southwestern suburbs of Kyiv, on April 15, 2022.(Fadel Senna/AFP via Getty Images/TNS)

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — More than 900 civilian bodies have been discovered in the region surrounding the Ukrainian capital following the withdrawal of Russian forces — most of them fatally shot, police said Friday, an indication that many people were “simply executed.”

The number of dead is double that announced by Ukrainian authorities almost two weeks ago.

Andriy Nebytov, the head of Kyiv’s regional police force, said the bodies were abandoned in the streets or given temporary burials. He cited police data indicating that 95% died from gunshot wounds.

