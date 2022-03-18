 | Fri, Mar 18, 2022
UN: 6.5 million people displaced inside Ukraine

The number of those displaced inside Ukraine is on top of the 3.2 million who have fled the country. A quarter of Ukraine's 44 million people have been forced from their homes.

By

World News

March 18, 2022 - 4:19 PM

A mother and son wait on a bus at the border in Medyka, Poland to be taken to a safer place after crossing the border from Ukraine, Saturday, March 5, 2022. (Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times/TNS)

GENEVA (AP) — The U.N. migration agency said Friday that nearly 6.5 million people have been displaced inside Ukraine, on top of the 3.2 million who have already fled the country.

That means that around a quarter of Ukraine’s 44 million people have been forced from their homes.

The estimates from the International Organization for Migration suggests Ukraine is fast on course in just three weeks toward the levels of displacement from Syria’s devastating war, which has driven about 13 million people from their homes both in the country and abroad.

