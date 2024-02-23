 | Fri, Feb 23, 2024
Menu Search Log in

US, EU pile new sanctions on Russia for Ukraine war, Navalny’s death

The United States and European Union heaped hundreds of new sanctions on Russia because of the second anniversary of the Ukraine war and the death of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny.

By

World News

February 23, 2024 - 4:03 PM

A flower and a picture are left as a tribute to Russian politician Alexei Navalny, near to the Russian Embassy in London, Feb. 18. The U.S. government is hitting Russia with the largest tranche of financial penalties imposed on Moscow since its 2022 invasion of Ukraine. Photo by AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth, File

WASHINGTON (AP) — The United States and European Union on Friday heaped hundreds of new sanctions on Russia in connection with the second anniversary of its invasion of Ukraine and in retaliation for the death of noted Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny last week in an Arctic penal colony.

The U.S. government imposed roughly 600 new sanctions on Russia and its war machine in the largest single round of penalties since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24, 2022.

The EU, for its part, added sanctions on several foreign companies over allegations that they have exported dual-use goods to Russia that could be used in its war against Ukraine. The 27-nation bloc also targeted scores of Russian officials, including members of the judiciary, local politicians and people it said were “responsible for the illegal deportation and military re-education of Ukrainian children.”

Related
March 13, 2022
February 25, 2022
April 5, 2021
June 4, 2018
Most Popular