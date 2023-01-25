 | Wed, Jan 25, 2023
US, Germany sending battle tanks to aid Ukraine war effort

Biden said European allies have agreed to send enough tanks to equip two Ukrainian tank battalions, or a total of 62 tanks.

January 25, 2023 - 5:13 PM

Chancellor Olaf Scholz during a visit at the Bundeswehr army training center in Ostenholz on Oct. 17, near Hodenhagen, Germany. Scholz has vowed to modernize Germany’s armed forces with a special $100 billion budget following Russia’s military invasion of Ukraine. (David Hecker/Getty Images/TNS)

BERLIN (AP) — Germany and the United States said Wednesday they will send battle tanks to Ukraine, the first stage of a coordinated effort by the West to provide dozens of the heavy weapons to help Kyiv break combat stalemates as Russia’s invasion enters its 12th month.

U.S. President Joe Biden said the U.S. will send 31 M1 Abrams battle tanks to Ukraine, reversing months of persistent arguments by Washington that the tanks were too difficult for Ukrainian troops to operate and maintain.

The U.S. decision follows Germany agreeing to send 14 Leopard 2 A6 tanks from its own stocks. Germany had said the Leopards would not be sent unless the U.S. put its Abrams on the table, not wanting to incur Russia’s wrath without the U.S. similarly committing its own tanks.

