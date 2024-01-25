 | Thu, Jan 25, 2024
US, Iraq to talk about ending military mission

The United States and Iraq plan to discuss how to wind down the mission of a U.S.-led military coalition formed to fight the Islamic State.

January 25, 2024 - 3:03 PM

Fighters of Iraq's Hashed al-Shaabi (Popular Mobilisation Forces - PMF) paramilitaries ride in vehicles moving in a convoy during the funeral of Hassan Hammadi al-Amiri, a fallen member of the group Kataeb Hezbollah, one of the factions of the PMF, in Baghdad on Dec. 26, 2023, after he was killed earlier in a US airstrike. US air strikes targeting a pro-Iranian group in Iraq on Dec. 26 claimed at least one life, drawing an angry response from Baghdad as regional tensions spike amid the Israel-Hamas war. The United States has repeatedly targeted sites used by Iran and its proxy forces in Iraq and Syria in response to dozens of attacks on American and allied forces in the region since the Oct. 7 outbreak of the war. (Ahmad Al-Rubaye/AFP via Getty Images/TNS)

WASHINGTON (AP) — The United States and Iraq expect to begin talks soon to wind down the mission of a U.S.-led military coalition formed to fight the Islamic State group in Iraq, both governments said Thursday.

The announcement comes as U.S. forces in Iraq have been increasingly targeted by Iran-backed militias, though the U.S. says the time frame for the discussions is not related to the attacks.

Since the outbreak of the Israel-Hamas war on Oct. 7, they have struck American military installations in Iraq more than 60 times and more than 90 times in Syria, with a mix of drones, rockets, mortars and ballistic missiles.

