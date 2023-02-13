 | Mon, Feb 13, 2023
US jets down 4 objects in past 8 days

Four "unidentified objects" have been shot down by the U.S. over the past eight days following an incident involving a suspected spy balloon from China that emerged in U.S. airspace in late January.

February 13, 2023 - 1:37 PM

Debris falling from the sky after a Chinese spy balloon was shot down by an F22 military fighter jet over Surfside Beach, South Carolina, Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023. (Joe Granita/Zuma Press/TNS)

WASHINGTON (AP) — A U.S. fighter jet shot down an “unidentified object” over Lake Huron on Sunday on orders from President Joe Biden. It was the fourth such downing in eight days and the latest military strike in an extraordinary chain of events over U.S. airspace that Pentagon officials believe has no peacetime precedent.

Part of the reason for the repeated shootdowns is a “heightened alert” following a spy balloon from China that emerged over U.S. airspace in late January, Gen. Glen VanHerck, head of NORAD and U.S. Northern Command, said in a briefing with reporters.

Since then, fighter jets last week also shot down objects over Canada and Alaska. Pentagon officials said they posed no security threats, but so little was known about them that Pentagon officials were ruling nothing out — not even UFOs.

