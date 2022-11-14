 | Tue, Nov 15, 2022
US sanctions non-Russians linked to suppliers

They are all accused of being financial facilitators or enablers of Russia’s military supply chain, which U.S. officials committed to disrupting after the invasion of Ukraine began in February.

November 14, 2022 - 5:03 PM

Members of the public walk past destroyed buildings on Nov. 14, 2022, in Borodyanka, Ukraine. In recent days, Russia has retreated from the Ukrainian city of Kherson, allowing Ukraine to reclaim swaths of nearby territory occupied since shortly after the Russian invasion on Feb. 24, 2022. (Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images/TNS)

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. said Monday it was imposing sanctions on a list of people and firms around the globe that it alleged are involved in supporting Russia’s military as it wages war on Ukraine.

Unlike recent packages of sanctions imposed on Russia-based firms and people, the latest financial and diplomatic penalties are aimed at a range of entities including French real estate companies, a group of Swiss nationals and a Taiwanese microelectronic component purchaser.

They are all accused of being financial facilitators or enablers of Russia’s military supply chain, which U.S. officials committed to disrupting after the invasion of Ukraine began in February.

