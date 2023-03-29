 | Wed, Mar 29, 2023
Menu Search Log in

Vatican: Pope in hospital for scheduled tests

The Vatican provided no details, including how long the 86-year-old pope would remain at the Gemelli hospital where he had intestinal surgery in 2021.

By

World News

March 29, 2023 - 4:03 PM

Pope Francis reacts as he addresses the media while aboard a plane from Juba to Rome on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023, returning from his visit to the Democratic Republic of Congo and South Sudan. (Tiziana Fabi/Pool/AFP/Getty Images/TNS)

VATICAN CITY (AP) — Pope Francis went to a Rome hospital on Wednesday for some previously scheduled tests, slipping out of the Vatican after his general audience and before the busy start of Holy Week this Sunday.

The Vatican provided no details, including how long the 86-year-old pope would remain at the Gemelli hospital where he had intestinal surgery in 2021. But a statement from spokesman Matteo Bruni suggested Francis could remain at least overnight, since he only arrived in the afternoon.

“The Holy Father has been at Gemelli since this afternoon for some previously scheduled checkups,” read the one-line statement.

Related
April 2, 2021
October 26, 2020
February 27, 2020
August 30, 2018
Most Popular