 | Thu, Dec 29, 2022
Vatican says health of retired pope Benedict XVI ‘worsening’

“The situation at the moment remains under control, constantly monitored by doctors,” according to the statement.

World News

December 28, 2022 - 4:48 PM

Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI greets cardinals as he leaves the St. Peter's Basilica at the end of the Consistory on Feb. 22, 2014, in Vatican City, Vatican. (Franco Origlia/Getty Images/TNS)

VATICAN CITY (AP) — The health of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI has worsened due to his age, and doctors are constantly monitoring the frail 95-year-old’s condition, the Vatican said Wednesday.

Vatican spokesperson Matteo Bruni said Pope Francis, who asked the faithful earlier Wednesday to pray for Benedict, went to visit his predecessor in the monastery on Vatican grounds where the retired pontiff has lived since retiring in February 2013.

“Regarding the health condition of the emeritus pope, for whom Pope Francis asked for prayers at the end of his general audience this morning, I can confirm that in the last hours, a worsening due to advanced age has happened,’’ Bruni said in a written statement.

