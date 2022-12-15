 | Thu, Dec 15, 2022
War in Ukraine hinges on who gets more rockets and shells first

Which side runs low first could decide whether Ukraine or Russia emerges in the spring with the strategic initiative to potentially end the war on its terms.

This photograph, taken on Dec. 13, 2022, shows a destroyed ammunition depot belonging to the Russian army on the outskirts of Izyum, Kharkiv region, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Photo by (SERGEY BOBOK/AFP via Getty Images/TNS)

The potential addition of Patriot missile defense batteries to Ukraine’s arsenal comes as Kyiv and Moscow both face a critical question with the war in its 10th month: Can they secure enough missiles and artillery through winter to prevail?

A combination of cold, but still wet weather and Russian consolidation along defensive lines has slowed advances by either side on Ukraine’s battlefields, but not the war’s intensity. The conflict continues to churn through limited reserves of troops and munitions at a frightening pace.

The big worry now for Russia this winter is to avoid ceding more territory to Ukrainian counter-offensives, according to three people close to the Kremlin and the Russian defense ministry. They cited concerns that the supply of ammunition and weapons has been too slow to ensure Russia’s forces hold their ground.

