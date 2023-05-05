 | Fri, May 05, 2023
WHO downgrades COVID pandemic; no longer a global emergency

A symbolic end to the COVID-19 pandemic came to fruition Friday when the World Health Organization announced the coronavirus no longer qualifies as a global emergency. Even so, there are pockets around the planet that remain at risk, health officials warn.

By

World News

May 5, 2023 - 2:51 PM

Eddie Lewis gets a COVID-19 test done by a healthcare worker on Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022, in North Miami, Florida. Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images/TNS

GENEVA (AP) — The World Health Organization said Friday that COVID-19 no longer qualifies as a global emergency, marking a symbolic end to the devastating coronavirus pandemic that triggered once-unthinkable lockdowns, upended economies and killed millions of people worldwide.

The announcement, made more than three years after WHO declared the coronavirus an international crisis, offers some relief, if not an ending, to a pandemic that stirred fear and suspicion, hand-wringing and finger-pointing across the globe.

The U.N. health agency’s officials said that even though the emergency phase was over, the pandemic hasn’t finished, noting recent spikes in cases in Southeast Asia and the Middle East.

