 | Fri, Jun 09, 2023
Menu Search Log in

Wildfire smoke a routine peril for many developing nations

While parts of the northern US have dealt with smoky skies because of Canadian wildfires, health officials note such air pollution is common in developing nations around the world.

By

World News

June 9, 2023 - 1:46 PM

With the Washington Monument in the background and a thick layer of smoke, Marine Corps honor color guard rehearse, Thursday, June 8, 2023, in Washington. Intense Canadian wildfires are blanketing the northeastern U.S. in a dystopian haze, turning the air acrid, the sky yellowish gray and prompting warnings for vulnerable populations to stay inside. Photo by AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana

WASHINGTON (AP) — Thick, smoky air from Canadian wildfires made for days of misery in New York City and across the U.S. Northeast this week. But for much of the rest of the world, breathing dangerously polluted air is an inescapable fact of life — and death.

Almost the entire world breathes air that exceeds the World Health Organization’s air-quality limits at least occasionally. The danger grows worse when that bad air is more persistent than the nightmarish shroud that hit the U.S. — usually in developing or newly industrialized nations. That’s where most of the 4.2 million deaths blamed on outdoor air pollution occurred in 2019, the UN’s health agency reported.

“Air pollution has no boundaries, and it is high time everyone comes together to fight it,” said Bhavreen Kandhari, the co-founder of Warrior Moms in India, a network of mothers pushing for clean air and climate action in a nation with some of the world’s consistently worst air. “What we are seeing in the U.S. should shake us all.”

Related
August 9, 2021
January 14, 2020
December 19, 2019
August 20, 2018
Most Popular