 | Thu, Dec 08, 2022
Menu Search Log in

WNBA star Griner freed in swap for Russian arms dealer

The U.S. agreed to swap a notorious Russian arms dealer for WNBA star Brittany Griner, a high-profile athlete who has been imprisoned in Russia on drug charges for months.

By

World News

December 8, 2022 - 2:55 PM

Cherelle Griner (R), spouse of US women's basketball player Brittney Griner, listens as US President Joe Biden, speaks about the release of Brittney Griner, in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington, DC, on December 8, 2022. - Biden said Thursday that Griner is "on her way home" after being freed from Russia in a prisoner swap for Russian arms trafficker Viktor Bout. "She is safe. Photo by (Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty Images/TNS)

WASHINGTON (AP) — Russia freed WNBA star Brittney Griner on Thursday in a dramatic high-level prisoner exchange, as the U.S. released notorious Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout. The swap, at a time of heightened tensions over Ukraine, achieved a top goal for President Joe Biden, but carried a heavy price — and left behind an American jailed for nearly four years in Russia.

“She’s safe, she’s on a plane, she’s on her way home,” Biden said from the White House, where he was accompanied by Griner’s wife, Cherelle, and administration officials.

The deal, the second such exchange in eight months with Russia, procured the release of the most prominent American detained abroad. Griner is a two-time Olympic gold medalist whose monthslong imprisonment on drug charges brought unprecedented attention to the population of wrongful detainees.

Related
October 4, 2022
August 4, 2022
May 3, 2022
March 11, 2022
Most Popular