World: Voters skeptical about fair elections

A study finds voters in 19 countries, including three of the world's largest democracies, are skeptical about political elections and many favor a strong, undemocratic leader.

April 11, 2024 - 2:34 PM

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Voters in 19 countries, including in three of the world’s largest democracies, are widely skeptical about whether their political elections are free and fair, and many favor a strong, undemocratic leader, according to a study released Thursday.

The report by the International Institute for Democracy and Electoral Assistance, or International IDEA, concluded that “democratic institutions are falling short of people’s expectations.” The 35-member organization promotes democracy worldwide.

“It is past time that people’s perceptions are centered in conversations about the future of democracy; this analysis is a small but important first step towards that effort,” the Stockholm-based organization wrote.

