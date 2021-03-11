Wurst case scenario

BERLIN (AP) — German police say they have solved a nine-year-old burglary after DNA found on a half-eaten piece of sausage matched that of a man detained in France over an unrelated crime.

Police in the western town of Schwelm said Thursday that the sausage belonged to the victim, and the suspect — a 30-year-old Albanian citizen — appeared to have helped himself to a bite during the March 2012 break-in.

It wasn’t clear what type of sausage — known in Germany as wurst — the burglar had nibbled, though police said it was a hard variety.