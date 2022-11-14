 | Tue, Nov 15, 2022
Zelenskyy hails liberation of Kherson in surprise visit

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy walked the streets of Kherson, proclaiming Russia's withdrawal from the city as "the beginning of the end of the war" was he acknowledged the heavy cost to his own country's troops.

World News

November 14, 2022 - 2:23 PM

Members of the public walk past destroyed buildings on Nov. 14, 2022, in Borodyanka, Ukraine. In recent days, Russia has retreated from the Ukrainian city of Kherson, allowing Ukraine to reclaim swaths of nearby territory occupied since shortly after the Russian invasion on Feb. 24, 2022. (Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images/TNS)

KHERSON, Ukraine (AP) — President Volodymyr Zelenskyy triumphantly walked the streets of the newly liberated city of Kherson on Monday, hailing Russia’s withdrawal as the “beginning of the end of the war,” but also acknowledging the heavy price Ukrainian troops are paying in their grinding effort to push back the invaders.

The retaking of Kherson was one of Ukraine’s biggest successes in the nearly 9-month-old war, dealing another stinging blow to the Kremlin. It could serve as a springboard for more advances into occupied territory.

President Joe Biden called it a “significant victory” for Ukraine.

