 | Mon, Mar 28, 2022
Menu Search Log in

Zelenskyy: Open to compromise

The Ukrainian president said the country is prepared to declare neutrality and consider a compromise on contested areas in the east, but only a face-to-face meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin can end the war.

By

World News

March 28, 2022 - 3:20 PM

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky attends a joint press conference with his counterparts from Lithuania and Poland following their talks in Kyiv on Feb. 23, 2022. (Sergei Supinsky/AFP via Getty Images/TNS)

LVIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukraine is prepared to declare its neutrality and consider a compromise on contested areas in the country’s east, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said ahead of another round of talks set for Tuesday on stopping the fighting. But he said only a face-to-face meeting with Russia’s leader can end the war.

While hinting at possible concessions, Zelenskyy also stressed that Ukraine’s priority is ensuring its sovereignty and its “territorial integrity” — preventing Russia from carving up the country, something Ukraine and the West say could now be Moscow’s goal.

Russia has long demanded that Ukraine drop any hope of joining the Western NATO alliance, which Moscow sees as a threat. Zelenskyy has also repeatedly stressed that Ukraine needs security guarantees of its own as part of any deal.

Related
March 17, 2022
March 5, 2022
February 24, 2022
January 28, 2022
Most Popular