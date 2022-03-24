 | Thu, Mar 24, 2022
Zelenskyy pleads with world leaders

U.S. President Biden is among world leaders gathered for an extraordinary series of summits hosted by NATO, the Group of Seven industrialized nations and the European Union.

By

World News

March 24, 2022 - 1:40 PM

U.S. President Joe Biden (left) listens as NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg (center/right) addresses a North Atlantic Council meeting during an extraordinary summit at NATO Headquarters in Brussels on March 24, 2022. (Evelyn Hockstein/Pool/AFP via Getty Images/TNS)

BRUSSELS (AP) — World leaders heard impassioned pleas Thursday from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy for more military aid to defend his country and the United States announced new sanctions and humanitarian aid as officials gathered for a trio of summits to discuss next steps in countering Russia’s month-old invasion of its much smaller neighbor.

The extraordinary series of summits — hosted by NATO, the Group of Seven industrialized nations and the European Union — reflected alarm that the conflict shows no sign of ending soon and could even spread beyond Ukraine’s borders. As Europe faces its greatest crisis in generations, Western leaders continue the search for ways to increase pressure on Russian President Vladimir Putin while avoiding steps that could lead to a wider war on the continent.

Zelenskky, addressing the NATO gathering by video from Kyiv, called for “military assistance without limitations” as Russia is “without limits using its entire arsenal.” He specifically asked for anti-air and anti-ship weapons. And although Zelenskyy thanked Western nations for support they already have provided, his frustration was clear.

