 | Thu, Jan 11, 2024
Zelenskyy rules out a cease-fire with Russia

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he believes Russia would use a cease-fire to rearm and regroup in an attempt to overwhelm Kyiv's troops.

World News

January 11, 2024 - 2:04 PM

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy speaks during a press conference in Zhytomyr, Ukraine, earlier this year. Zelenskyy continues to astound foreign policy experts with his leadership in defending Ukraine against the invading giant, Russia. (Genya Savilov/AFP/Getty Images/TNS)

TALLINN, Estonia (AP) — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Thursday ruled out a cease-fire as his country fights off the Russian invasion, saying the Kremlin’s forces would use the pause to rearm and regroup in order to overwhelm Kyiv’s troops.

“A pause on the Ukrainian battlefield will not mean a pause in the war,” Zelenskyy said during a visit to Estonia. “A pause would play into (Russia’s) hands. It might crush us afterward.”

Limited cease-fires have occasionally been proposed since Russia launched its full-scale war in February 2022 but have never taken hold.

