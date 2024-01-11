Zelenskyy rules out a cease-fire with Russia

TALLINN, Estonia (AP) — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Thursday ruled out a cease-fire as his country fights off the Russian invasion, saying the Kremlin’s forces would use the pause to rearm and regroup in order to overwhelm Kyiv’s troops.

“A pause on the Ukrainian battlefield will not mean a pause in the war,” Zelenskyy said during a visit to Estonia. “A pause would play into (Russia’s) hands. It might crush us afterward.”

Limited cease-fires have occasionally been proposed since Russia launched its full-scale war in February 2022 but have never taken hold.