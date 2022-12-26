Zelenskyy warns of more Russian attacks before year’s end

KIEV, Ukraine — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has warned the people of his country of further Russian attacks in the few remaining days of 2022.

“We must be aware that our enemy will try to make this time dark and difficult for us,” he said in his daily video address on Sunday evening. Russia had lost everything it could lose this year, he said. “But it is trying to compensate for its losses with the cunning of its propagandists, after the missile attacks on our country, on our energy sector.

“I know that darkness will not prevent us from leading the occupiers to their new defeats,” Zelenskyy continued. “But we must be prepared for any scenario.”