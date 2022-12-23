Zimbabwe to have dark Christmas amid power cuts, high prices

HARARE, Zimbabwe (AP) — To brighten the festive season, the mayor of Zimbabwe’s capital, Harare, recently switched on Christmas lights in the city center. But for many, the event was just a reminder of two things they crave but can’t get: electricity and a happy holiday spirit.

Not even Mayor Jacob Mafume seemed confident that the capital city will see a sparkling Christmas.

“We do hope the electricity will remain during the time of the festive season,” he said at the lighting ceremony, which in past years has been marked by a cheery atmosphere. “At least today we have it (power) and we hope that as we go forward the lights will not go out.”