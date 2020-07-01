WSU crash suspect accused of drinking

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — A man charged in a crash that killed longtime radio host and Wichita State University basketball announcer Don Hall had an empty alcohol bottle in his vehicle and told officers who asked him how much he had to drink that it was “probably too much,” according to court records.

An affidavit released Tuesday in the case against Ray Watkins said he had a 0.243 blood alcohol on the day of the April 29 crash that killed Hall, who was 70. The legal limit in Kansas is 0.08, KWCH reports.

Watkins faces a charge of involuntary manslaughter while driving under the influence.