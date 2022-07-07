Yeehaw! Let’s go to the ‘County Fair’

Ain’t nothin’ like a county fair.
And while it’s still a few weeks until the actual Allen County Fair, the Iola Community Theatre is fixin’ to offer a great warm-up.
“County Fair: A Country Hits Musical” is offered at 7 o’clock tonight through Saturday, and at 2 p.m. Sunday at the ICT Warehouse Theatre, 203 S. Jefferson.
The toe-tappin’, two-steppin’, boot-scootin’ musical extravaganza is topped with a heaping helping of small-town drama.
The large cast ranges in age from youngins to those a little longer in the tooth, including a whole herd of high schoolers. Mandy Moyer is the director.
“County Fair” is a new musical, released earlier this year, and the Iola troupe is one of the first in the nation to bring it to the stage.
The play is inspired by Shakespeare’s “Much Ado About Nothing” and features modern country music hits such as “Chicken Fried,” “Hey Good Lookin’,” “The House That Built Me,” and “Thank God I’m a Country Boy.”
COUNTY FAIR is the story of two sisters who return to their hometown after a decade away, eager to claim the inheritance of their late father who owned a county fair in rural Georgia. Instead of staying put, the sisters are hoping to sell the land to New York developers and hightail it back to the city.
Macie Hoag and Cara Porter, well known to fans of Iola High School’s theater performances, are the sisters.
Hoag shines as sweet Claudia, once beloved by all and an athletic standout. She plans to capitalize on those fond memories and past relationships, gaining the trust of the townsfolk to get the information she needs so they can finalize the deal.
Things get mighty complicated, though, when she falls in love with the town, its people and especially the tenderhearted fair board member, Harry, played with an “aw shucks” charm by Cole Moyer.
She also runs up against a former friend, Bea, played with righteous indignation by Maddie B’Hymer.
Porter’s haughty southern disdain provides the perfect foil as the other sister, DJ. She’ll do whatever it takes to sell the fair, even if it comes down to sabotaging her own sister and her sister’s feller.
But just hold your horses.
In order to succeed, DJ must get past “Coach” Willett, whose love for the game is matched only by her love of the town. Even Coach’s love interest, Dogberry, the head of fair security, must do some fancy footwork to get past her defenses.
A couple of ICT veterans take on those endearing characters.
Alison Fees tackles the role of Coach with an intimidating but passionate enthusiasm.
Nic Olson commands the stage as he tries to hide a secret romance and corral the craziness.
The entire cast is funny as all get-out, and in the end, things go a little cattywampus.
MOYER, the director, said she wanted to wrap up the season with a musical but warned it may be quite some time before you see another musical on the ICT stage. They’ll be shifting to different types of performances for the next season.
The COVID-19 pandemic claimed two seasons. ICT returned in November 2021 with “All Together Now!,” a global event aimed at celebrating local theatre. The success of that musical event encouraged Moyer to develop a summer musical.
“We’ve been trying to do a summer show for 10 years,” she said. “It was fun to do another show, and we had so much talent to work with.”
Hayley Derryberry, a newcomer with professional acting experience, is assistant director. Moyer praised Derryberry for her contribution. Derryberry also has a small role in the play.
“She’s been a huge help,” Moyer said.
Rounding out the cast are: Sam Terhune, Kate Schroeder, Max Andersen, Rhi Jordan, Stephanie Fees, Moyer, Angie B’Hymer, Piper Jordan, Sheila Lampe, Michelle Compton and Jim Olson.
A live three-piece band accompanies the cast, featuring Roberta Wilkes on piano, Colten Shockley on fiddle and Thomas Becker on guitar.
Tickets are $10 for adults, $5 for children.
Advertisement