Adelina Holloway

On Sunday, Sept. 3, 2023, Adelina (Nannie) Berlinda Holloway passed away peacefully at home with her family surrounding her with love, ascending to heaven. She fought a great fight against cancer and never lost hope throughout the journey.
Adelina was born on Sept. 9, 1943, at the Catholic Hospital in Iola, to the late Frederico and Florentina Perez.
Adelina attended St. John’s Catholic School all the way up to the 10th grade. At the age of 16 she found her love, Steven Holloway. She and Steve were wed on April 16, 1961, at Iola Trinity Church. From then on, family was of the utmost importance in her life. Shortly after, they were blessed with four amazing children, Michael (Mike), Patricia (Patty), Brenda, and Christopher (Chris).
Adelina’s life was full of “Precious Moments.” She worked for many years at the Idea Shop on the south side of the square. She remembered everyone who went into the shop and always would help find the perfect gift. Cookbooks, gnomes, Corning Ware, hand-cut crystal, china, and numerous other things were always on Adelina’s mind.
She and Steve traveled to multiple countries and states. Throughout her life, Adelina’s community leadership spanned many decades. She was Centennial Chairman, Fee’s Park developer and caretaker, Gas Museum founder and curator, and a member of the VFW. The most important one to her heart was being the founder of Patty’s Posse, known today as Wings of Warriors. Adelina and her daughter, Brenda, founded the organization to commemorate her daughter, Patty, who passed away after a long battle of breast cancer. Adelina will be remembered as the matriarch that gave her life to God and serving the community to make it a better place.
Adelina spent most of her life working for the Lord. She was a member of United Methodist Church. Prior to attending United Methodist, she attended Trinity until the closing where she always loved helping with after church luncheons, parties, and welcoming anyone that wanted to give their life to the Lord.
She will be deeply missed. Adelina loved her family and friends all the way until the end. She is survived by her husband of 62 years, Steve Holloway, her sons Mike (Brenda) Holloway of Yates Center, and Chris (Kenyan) Holloway of Gas; daughter-in-law Lisa Zellner; son-in-law Ben Patterson; grandchildren Dallas, William, Brice, Mindi, Brett, Andrew, Carmen, Jakob, Madisyn, Lauryn, Christopher, and Brooklyn; multiple great-grandchildren and everyone else she welcomed into her life.
She was preceded into heaven by her parents Frederico and Florentina Perez, her two beautiful daughters Patty and Brenda, multiple siblings, and friends that she thought of as family.
On behalf of Adelina’s family, we thank you for the unconditional love and support you have given her and us in these past months. She loved each and every one of you and we all know that she is looking down from above and that she will guide us through the rest of our lives.
A visitation will be at 5 p.m. on Friday in The Venue at Feuerborn Family Funeral Service, 1883 US Highway 54.
A funeral service to honor Adelina’s life will be at 11 a.m. on Saturday at Wesley United Methodist Church, 301 E. Madison Ave. Burial will follow in the Gas City Cemetery.
The family suggests memorial contributions be made to Wings of Warriors, and may be left in care of Feuerborn Family Funeral Service,
Condolences for the family may be left at www.feuerbornfuneral.com.
Advertisement
Advertisement