Albert Nelson

Albert John Nelson, age 69, of rural Walnut, passed on Aug. 5, 2024 after a long, hard battle with cancer.
Albert was born to Gene “Pat” Nelson and Katherine (Herber) Nelson Cox in Rockford, Illinois. The family moved to a farm east of Stark when he was four and to another farm north of Walnut when he was eight. He attended Porterville grade school and graduated from Uniontown High School.
He began his gas station career at Uniontown Co-op, then purchased a station in Stark. He then moved west of Elsmore where he sold gas, tires and bulk fuel at a full-service station. Later, he started ranching, built fence, and owned and operated a hedge-post yard.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brother-in-laws, David Stewart and Mike Holman; and nephews, Jesse Hollman and Morgan Stewart.
He is survived by the love of his life, Cathy Lunday; three sons, Anthony (Sheena) Nelson of Pittsburg, Corey (Jessica) Nelson of Walnut, and Andrew (Megan) Nelson of Walnut; step-daughter, Cara (Shane) Hill; two sisters, Peggy (Ron) Furman of Bella Vista, Arkansas, and Lori Holman of Moran; three granddaughters; three grandsons; and other friends and family.
The family will be having a Celebration of Life at the Grant Community Center in Stark, from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 17. The inurnment ceremony will be at 10 a.m. Monday, Aug. 19, at Mount Moriah (Savonburg) Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the Kansas Cancer Center of Chanute, and left in the care of Feuerborn Family Funeral Service, 1883 US Highway 54, Iola, Kansas. Condolences may be left at www.feuerbornfuneral.com.
