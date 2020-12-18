Amy Helman

Amy Ruth Helman, age 69, of Iola, died Monday, Dec. 14, 2020, at Advent Health Shawnee Mission, Shawnee Mission. Amy was born Jan. 5, 1951, in Fort Scott, to Robert Smith and Betty (Maxwell) Smith.
Amy and Ron Helman, Sr. were married for 19 years. They later divorced.
Amy was preceded in death by her parents.
Amy is survived by sons, Ron Helman and fiancé, Marci, Iola, John Helman and fiancé, Vivienne, Iola, Brian Helman and wife, Amber, Chanute; sisters, Rema Cole, Gas, Sharon Sutterby and husband, Raymond, Iola, Karen Smith and companion, Don, Sharon Springs; brother, Ron Severy and wife, Laila, Bakersfield, California; grandchildren, Mason, Megan, Weston, Alex, Paige; great-grandchildren, Asher, Amoree; and numerous other relatives and friends.
A visitation will take place from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020, in The Venue at Feuerborn Family Funeral Service, 1883 US Highway 54, Iola. A graveside service and burial will take place at 1 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 21, 2020, in Highland Cemetery, Iola.
Memorials are suggested to Harvest Baptist Church, and may be left with Feuerborn Family Funeral Service. Condolences for the family may be left at www.feuerbornfuneral.com.