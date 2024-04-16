In loving memory of Anna Marie Ford, 86, who passed away peacefully Thursday, April 11, 2024, at her home in Humboldt, Kansas.
Anna was born Jan. 14, 1938, in rural Humboldt, one of six children born to Roy and Marie (Fiechtl) Nelson. She was raised on her parents’ dairy farm, where she developed a strong work ethic and unwavering belief in God. She attended local schools and after graduating from Iola High School, became a telephone operator in Humboldt for Bell Telephone.
Anna was united in marriage to Joseph Pius “Joe” Weiner on July 8, 1958, in Humboldt. Their bond was blessed with the joys of family, including their children, all of whom survive her: Joseph Weiner (Laura) of Humboldt, Richard Weiner (Yan) of Farmington, Connecticut, John Weiner (Susan) of Columbia, Missouri, Patrick Weiner (Judy) of Donora, Pennsylvania, and Mary (Weiner) Fibelkorn (Stephen) of Atlantic Beach, Florida.
Tragedy struck the young family in 1968, when an industrial accident claimed the life of her beloved husband, Joe. Left to navigate the journey of parenthood alone, Anna courageously embraced her role as both mother and father to their five children, ranging in age from 8 years to a newborn of just 2 months old. With unwavering strength and boundless love, she carried the weight of their loss while continuing to nurture and guide her children. Her selflessness and resilience during this trying time will live on as a testament to her extraordinary character and devotion to her family.
She valued education and studied at Allen County Community College, graduating with distinction as a member of Phi Theta Kappa honor society. Shortly after, she began working as a teller at Humboldt National Bank.
On Sept. 20, 1975, Anna embraced a new chapter in her life when she married Leonard Ford. With this union came the expansion of their family, as Anna welcomed Leonard’s children, Amy Ford of Minneapolis, Minnesota, and Alan (Mavis) Ford, into her heart.
Anna’s green thumb was renowned amongst family and friends, as she devoted herself to the art of gardening with passion and dedication. Through the seasons, her yard bloomed with an abundance of delicious fruits and vegetables nurtured by her tender care and expertise.
Anna’s vibrant spirit extended beyond her home and garden, as she actively engaged in various community organizations and volunteer work. As a member of the Better Homes Extension Unit, PEO, Bridge Club, Humboldt Historical Society, and St. Joseph Altar Society, she found fulfillment in connecting with others and contributing to the betterment of her community. Anna’s commitment to service also led her to volunteer her time and energy at Big Brothers/Big Sisters for many years, where she made a meaningful difference in the lives of others.
After devoting herself to raising her children, Anna embraced the opportunity to indulge in her passions and hone her artistic talents. Enrolling in art classes at the local community colleges, she immersed herself in the world of creativity and self-expression.
Her talent did not go unnoticed, as Anna’s artistic endeavors earned her multiple awards in painting and drawing in Southeast Kansas. Anna’s artistic journey was not only a testament to her skill and dedication, but also a source of immense pride and joy for her and her loved ones.
Anna was preceded in death by all her siblings; her spouse, Leonard Ford; stepson, Alan Ford; and her granddaughter, Stephanie Fibelkorn. In addition to her children, she is survived by 11 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at The Venue in Feuerborn Family Funeral Service, 1883 US Highway 54, Iola.
A Mass of Christian Burial is at 10 a.m. Saturday, April 20, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Humboldt.
Preceding the service is a Rosary, at 9:30.
Interment will follow at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to St. Patrick’s Catholic School and left in the care of the funeral home. Condolences for the family can be left at www.feuerbornfuneral.com.
Advertisement
Advertisement