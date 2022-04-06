Marie Annette Meek, 57, Moran, died Monday, April 4, 2022, at St. Luke’s Hospital in Kansas City, Mo.
Annette was born Jan. 30, 1965, in Iola, to Ronald E. Meek, Sr. and Peggy A. (Jones) Meek.
Annette was preceded in death by her parents and her son, Matthew Gunnar Meek. She is survived by her daughter, Caitlyn Cleaver, Bronson.
A visitation to honor Annette’s life will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, April 18, in The Venue at Feuerborn Family Funeral Service, 1883 U.S. 54, Iola. Inurnment will take place at a later date in Highland Cemetery, Iola.
Memorials are suggested to the Annette Meek Memorial Fund, and may be left with the funeral home. Condolences may be left at www.feuerbornfuneral.com.
