Arley Womack

Arley L. (Weatherman) Womack, born July 7, 1924, passed away April 23, 2024. She leaves her children, Marilyn Womack Weissgerber and husband Gary, Moody, Ala., Doreen Womack, Wichita, and Lloyd Womack, Emporia.
Memorials can be made to Trussville Oasis Hospice Care in care of the Brightsprings Hospice Foundation 805 N. Whittington Pkwy., Louisville, KY 40222 or Wycliffe Bible Translators P.O. Box 628200 Orlando, FL 32862.
A family memorial graveside service will be at 11 a.m., June 1, at Highland Cemetery in Iola. Lunch and fellowship to immediately follow.