Arnold Miller Sr.

Arnold E. Miller, Sr., age 80, passed away Thursday, June 30, 2022, at his home in Moran.
Arnold was born June 24, 1942, to Charles Wesley Miller Sr. and Dorothy M. (Franklin) Miller in Hepler. He attended school in Humboldt, and graduated high school with the Class of 1961. After high school, Arnold entered into the United States Army and served for a little over four years. Upon returning to Humboldt, he began his employment for the Co-op as a laborer. Arnold also worked in the oil fields for numerous years before changing careers paths to driving a truck for multiple rock quarries. Upon his retirement, he was working for Whittaker Aggregates.
On June 3, 1962, he married Loretta Perkins. Their union was blessed with four children. They later divorced.
Arnold loved to fish and spend time with his dog, Missy. He was known for being a hard worker and earning everything that he had.
Arnold is preceded in death by his daughter, Collette Miller; parents, Charles and Dorothy Miller Sr.; brother, Charles Miller Jr.; and sister, Shirley Beeman.
Arnold is survived by sons, Arnold Miller Jr. (Beth) of Pomona, Bryan Miller (Tina) of Colony and Craig Miller (Paula) of Moran; grandchildren, Derrick Miller (Chelsey), Stacey Clark (Jared), Cheyanne Milner (Jacob), Byran Miller (Nikia Stewart) and Clayton Miller (Catherine); and seven great-grandchildren.
A funeral service to honor the life of Arnold will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, July 6, at Feuerborn Family Funeral Service in Iola. Burial will follow at Moran Cemetery. Family will greet friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday in The Venue at the funeral home.
Memorials are suggested to Wings of Warriors or A.C.A.R.F. of LaHarpe, and may be left with the funeral home at 1883 U.S. 54, Iola, KS 66749. Condolences may be left at www.feuerbornfuneral.com.
