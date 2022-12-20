Art Chapman

Arthur T. Chapman, age 72, lost his battle to Progressive Supranuclear Palsy on Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, in his home, surrounded by his loving family.
Arthur was born in Denver, Colo., on March 25, 1950, to Roy and Ruby Larsen Chapman. His parents later divorced, and he was raised by his mom and stepfather, C.H. Cash. His family moved to a farm by LaHarpe from Oswego in 1963. After graduating from Moran High School in 1969, he joined the National Guard in Iola in 1970.
Art met his future wife, Ona Jewell, on a blind date with her mom and stepdad on Dec. 27, 1976. They became officially engaged around Valentine’s Day while watching the movie “A Star Is Born,” and they were married in Wesley United Methodist Church in Iola on July 9, 1977. They were active members of Wesley, and Art held several offices in the church.
He had been baptized and raised in the Seventh Day Adventist Church, but he became a good Methodist for Ona. He was a devout Christian all of his life, and even after his devastating diagnosis, his faith never failed. Art and Ona raised their five children on the dairy farm in rural LaHarpe, living across the garden from Ona’s parents.
Art was a devoted father, and his family was his life. Favorite family activities were going to watch their children play sports, and camping in Colorado and Yellowstone. Art was also very involved with his boys in Scouting, and served as Scout master in Iola for several years. Art and Ona were honored to be the farm grand marshals of Farm City Days one year. Art eventually went out of the dairy business and became a grain merchant for Colony Grain. A few years later, he became a salesman and then manager of Diebolt Lumber.
Art became actively involved in trying to get a building for Allen County Animal Rescue. He hit up vendors and Don Diebolt for deep discounts on building supplies, and he convinced an Amish construction crew to put up the building for almost no labor costs. He was on the ACARF board for years, and served as its president for several years. He retired from the lumberyard in 2013.
Ona and Art sold their farmhouse and land and bought their retirement home at Pomme de Terre Lake. They moved there the same day Ona retired from teaching in May of that year. They had seven blissful years entertaining their children, grandchildren and friends with their pontoon boat, swimming off their dock, and riding around in the golf cart. They became members of Pomme de Terre United Methodist Church.
A high point of retirement was their train trip to Albuquerque, N.M., and attending the Antique Road Show. Then they discovered the joy of traveling with another couple, Bruce and Judy Cochran, and they shared so many laughs and made wonderful memories on trips that included Florida, Texas, and Colorado.
In January 2020, Art was diagnosed with Progressive Supranuclear Palsy. They knew it was time to sell the lake house and move closer to their children and grandchildren. They decided on Ottawa because it was half way between four of their children, and Art’s brother Dee and his family live in Ottawa. Construction of their ADA compliant home was begun the same weekend everything shut down for Covid. They were still able to move to Ottawa in July 2020.
Arthur is survived by his wife, Ona, and their five children: Roxann White, and her children Christopher, Derek and Alyssa, Iola; Mark Chapman, Ottawa, and his son Thomas of Iola; Daniel Chapman, Wichita; Julie Catron, her husband, Chris, and their children Alison and Grant of Shawnee; Nicholas Chapman, his wife Britta, and their children Isabella and Jewell, rural LaHarpe. He is also survived by his brother Dee Chapman and wife Betty, Ottawa; Lonnie Cash and wife Brenda, rural LaHarpe; brother Charles Cash; sister-in-law Eddyra Nelson and husband Delbert, Iola; brother-in-law Robert Jewell and wife Judy, Iola; brother-in-law Raymond Cooper, Iola, his aunts Jenny Schieferstein, California, and Linda Herman, Arizona, and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Roy Chapman and Ruby and C.H. Cash, his mother-in-law and father-in-law, Vievie and Allan Teague, his sister Madeline Cooper, and an infant brother.
Art was a life member of the Blue Lodge of Moran.
His memorial will be to the Allen County Rescue Facility.
There is no immediate funeral service planned, but a celebration of life will be held at a later date in Iola. Date and location to be announced.
