Arthur Kreuzburg, 90, of Colony died Monday, Jan. 22, 2024.
He was born April 23, 1933, in Hiawatha, and served in the Army from 1953 to 1955. He worked for Martin Marietta for 25 years retiring in 1998.
He married Olive (Barrett) in 1970, enjoying over 53 years of marriage and five generations of family. He was a member of Colony Christian Church.
He is survived by his wife Olive; daughters Marianne Graham, Connie and (Gary) Oelschlaeger, Cathy and (Bud) Garr, Kelly Barrett, and son Michael Barrett. He was predeceased by son Larry Barrett, grandson Cody Barrett, granddaughters, Sherry Garr and Tammy Schroeder, brother Lester Kreuzburg and sisters Julia Kern and Kay Wiltz.
A celebration of life will be Feb. 10 at Colony Christian Church, with a visitation at 10 a.m. and service at 11. Inurnment will be at Rahamah Cemetery with military honors. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Colony Christian Church.
