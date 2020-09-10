Arvada Helena

Arvada L. Helena, age 89, passed away Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020 at Farmington Presbyterian Manor in Farmington, Mo.
Arvada was born on March 14, 1931 to Leslie and Maude (Lowman) Beeding in Iola. She grew up in Gas, where she attended grade school. She graduated from LaHarpe High School with the class of 1949. Arvada married Laurence M. Helena on May 13, 1951 in Gas, at United Methodist Church. Their union was blessed with two children.
Arvada worked as a beautician or seamstress while caring for her family and home. Arvada lived in Centralia, Mo., until retirement. Arvada’s senior years were spent in the Farmington area after extensive travels and time in New Mexico. She enjoyed sewing, crafting, gardening, and big band music.
Arvada is preceded in death by her husband, Laurence Helena; and parents, Leslie and Maude (Lowman) Beeding.
Arvada is survived by her children, Jill (Mark) Woodruff and JD (Marilyn) Helena; four grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; one nephew; and numerous other family members and friends.
A graveside service in honor of Arvada will take place at 1 p.m. on Thursday at the Lone Elm Cemetery.
Memorials in honor are suggested to a charity or organization of your choice and may be left with the funeral home. Condolences for the family may be left online at www.feuerbornfuneral.com.