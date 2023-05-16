B. Ellen Smith

Iolan Barbara Ellen Smith, 84, died Sunday, May 14, 2023, at St. Luke’s North Hospital, Kansas City, Mo.
B. Ellen was born Oct. 25, 1938, in Hugo, N.C., to Howard Holt and Martha (Turnage) Holt.
B. Ellen and Jerrell Smith were married March 16, 1963, in Washington, D.C.
Her husband of 60 years survives, as do daughters, Wendy Derrick, Waco, Texas, and Cindy (Brad) Schafer, El Dorado; and nine grandchildren.
Cremation will take place and a private family service is planned for later.
Memorials are suggested to Allen County Rescue Facility (ACARF), and may be left with Feuerborn Family Funeral Service, 1883 U.S. 54, Iola.
Condolences may be left at www.feuerbornfuneral.com.
