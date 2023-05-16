 | Tue, May 16, 2023
Menu Search Log in

B. Ellen Smith

Oct. 25, 1938 — May 14, 2023

Obituaries

May 16, 2023 - 3:37 PM

Iolan Barbara Ellen Smith, 84, died Sunday, May 14, 2023, at St. Luke’s North Hospital, Kansas City, Mo. 

B. Ellen was born Oct. 25, 1938, in Hugo, N.C., to Howard Holt and Martha (Turnage) Holt. 

B. Ellen and Jerrell Smith were married March 16, 1963, in Washington, D.C. 

Her husband of 60 years survives, as do daughters, Wendy Derrick, Waco, Texas, and Cindy (Brad) Schafer, El Dorado; and nine grandchildren. 

Cremation will take place and a private family service is planned for later. 

Memorials are suggested to Allen County Rescue Facility (ACARF), and may be left with Feuerborn Family Funeral Service, 1883 U.S. 54, Iola.

Condolences  may be left at www.feuerbornfuneral.com.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Related
June 21, 2019
March 21, 2019
July 22, 2014
August 13, 2010
Most Popular