Baird Trammell

Baird Clifton Trammell was born sleeping Wednesday, May 19, 2021, at Neosho Memorial Regional Medical Center in Chanute.
Baird was born to parents Brent and Emily (Mulsow) Trammell.
Baird is preceded in death by his grandpa, Richard “Dick” Mulsow; maternal great-grandparents, Richard and Ruth Mulsow, Deed and Betty Stockebrand; paternal great-grandparents, Jewel Holt, Bobby Trammell; paternal aunt, Megan Trammell; and cousin, Derrek Hager.
Baird is survived by his parents, Brent and Emily Trammell; siblings, Quinn and Burke Trammell; maternal grandmother, Susan Mulsow; paternal grandparents, Clifton and Jane Trammell; maternal aunts and uncles, Garrett and Jenell Mulsow, and Carly and Tom Stinnett; paternal aunts and uncles, Mitch and Valerie Trammell, and Bethany and Terrence Hager; cousins, Myer Mulsow, Max and Hank Stinnett, Evelyn and Marcus Trammell, and Stevie Hager; and numerous other family members and friends.
A graveside service is scheduled for 10 a.m. on Saturday, May 22, 2021, at the Yates Center Graceland Cemetery in Yates Center.
Memorials in honor of Baird are suggested to the Baird Clifton Trammell Memorial Fund and may be left with Feuerborn Family Funeral Service in Iola or mailed to 1883 U.S. Highway 54, Iola, Kansas 66749. Condolences for the family may be left online at www.feuerbornfuneral.com.