Robert “Bob” E. Trammell, 76, Uniontown, went to his heavenly home on Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021.
Bob was born on May 7, 1945, to Roy and Margaret (Moore) Trammel in Iola. He graduated from Humboldt High School in 1963.
Bob enlisted in the Coast Guard shortly after graduating high school. He was stationed on the Great Lakes until 1971.
Bob met his wife, Sally Kleinhenz, whom he was married to for 36 years, during his stint in the Coast Guard. They married on June 4, 1966, in Harbor Springs, Mich.
Bob was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Sally Trammell; half-sister, Mary Jane Scuderio; infant granddaughter, Emma Mae Reed; and his favorite uncle, Chet Moore.
Bob is survived by his sister, Judy Henderson; son, Eric Trammell (Joyce); daughters, Denice Louk (Roy); Rachel Reed (Jeff); Bobbie Trammell (Mike); seven grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; nieces, nephews, and cousins.
A graveside service for Bob will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, Dec. 3, at Mount Hope Cemetery in Humboldt. Bob’s family will greet friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 2., at Feuerborn Family Funeral Service Venue, 1883 U.S. 54, Iola. Memorial contributions may be made to the Bob Trammell Memorial Fund and left in care of the funeral home. Condolences may be sent to www.feuerbornfuneral.com
Advertisement