Barbara Sherrill

Barbara A. Foster Sherrill, age 87, passed away Wednesday, May 25, 2022, at Allen County Regional Hospital in Iola.
Barbara was born Aug. 3, 1934, to Loren and Maunita (Hines) Foster in Solomon. In 1952, she graduated from Labette County High School. She began her college career at Labette County Community college in Parsons. She received her bachelor’s degree from Pittsburg State University and proceeded on with schooling at Emporia State University where she later received her master’s degree. Barbara was an elementary school teacher and committed her life to educating and touching the lives of many children at Gardner, McKinley, and Lincoln Elementary Schools over the years.
She married Richard Jason Sherrill in December of 1962. Their union was blessed with two sons.
Barbara was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church, Wesley United Methodist Church, and Calvary United Methodist Church. She also was a part of Beta Sigma Phi for retired teachers. A proud supporter of the Bowlus Fine Arts Center, you could find her attending many shows with friends and family. Barbara also enjoyed to read, complete puzzles, and travel. She also was a collector of Fenton, Precious Moments, and Nesting Dolls.
Barbara is preceded in death by her husband, Richard J. Sherrill; parents, Loren and Maunita Foster; and brother, Loren Foster, Jr.
Barbara is survived by her sons, Richard A. Sherrill and John M. Sherrill; therapy dog, Bullet; and numerous other family members and friends.
A funeral service to honor her life will be at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, June 1, at Feuerborn Family Funeral Service in Iola. Burial will follow at Highland Cemetery in Iola. Family will greet friends from 6 to 8 p.m. in The Venue at the funeral home the night prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in honor of Barbara are suggested to the American Heart Association or the American Cancer Society and may be left with the funeral home or mailed to 1883 U.S. Highway 54, Iola, KS 66749. Condolences for the family may be left online at www.feuerbornfuneral.com.
